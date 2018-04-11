Al Sharpton's half brother's murder case sent to grand jury

DOTHAN, Ala. – A capital murder charge against the Rev. Al Sharpton’s half brother will be forwarded to an Alabama grand jury.
The Dothan Eagle reported Tuesday that a judge concluded there’s enough evidence to move the case against the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow forward. Glasgow is accused of driving 26-year-old Jamie Townes around to look for a stolen car before Townes allegedly shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, believing she was the thief.
In Alabama, a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable.
A capital murder conviction carries a possible death penalty or life without parole. Last month, Glasgow asked a judge why he could be executed for “what someone else does.”
Glasgow founded a homeless ministry and has worked to restore voting rights to ex-convicts.
His bond was set at $75,000.
Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com