Al-Qaida's Mali branch releases video of 2 female hostages

An agency that monitors jihadist websites says al-Qaida’s Mali branch has released a video of two hostages.

SITE Intelligence Group said the video released Wednesday on Telegram by the Mali-based Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen shows French aid worker Sophie Petronin and Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez.

Petronin was kidnapped in late 2016 in Gao, Mali. Narvaez was seized near Mali’s border with Burkina Faso in February 2017.

The footage shows the two women together, with Narvaez providing care to Petronin. SITE Intelligence Group says Petronin addresses her son and expresses a wish to reunite with her family.

Narvaez addresses Pope Francis, asking for intervention for the sick Petronin.

In January, the insurgents released a video of Narvaez, with an extremist narrating an appeal for the payment of her release.