Airman sentenced to jail for raping runaway 14-year-old girl

A Delaware judge handed down a one-year jail sentence to a Dover Air Force Base airman who was charged with rape after having sex with a 14-year-old runaway he met online, according to reports.

Zepplin Taylor-McGinness, 22, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to fourth-degree rape and child endangerment, WDEL-FM reported. He was initally charged with second-degree rape when he was arrested in February.

Dover Police said they returned the girl to her mother in November after they went to an apartment complex and found her with Taylor-McGinness. They said they went looking for the girl after the mother contacted them to say that she had learned her daughter was staying at the apartment complex with an unknown person.

A joint investigation by the police and Air Force Office of Special Investigations revealed Taylor-McGinness had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the girl multiple times.

Taylor-McGinness has been behind bars since his arrest, the Dover Post reported.

His sentence also includes probation, according to the paper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.