An aircraft carrying 11 aboard crashed Wednesday in Pacific Ocean on the way to aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Navy said.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier.

It says the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.

It says the names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Associated Press contributed to this report