Air traffic problem at Schiphol causes delays, cancellations

Dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport have been delayed or cancelled due to a technical problem with air traffic control systems.

The airport’s website showed many flights delayed and several cancellations on Tuesday. Airport spokesman Paul Weber did not have an exact number of flights affected by the problem.

Air Traffic Control the Netherlands says in a statement that “due to a technical error in our traffic control system, we can handle less traffic at the airport than usual.”

A spokeswoman for the air traffic controllers says experts are working to fix the problem, which she said was not caused by a cyberattack. The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity, citing company policy.