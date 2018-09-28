Air Niugini revises report, says 1 passenger missing after crash-landing in Micronesia

A day after saying that all 47 passengers and crew members had safely evacuated after the crash-landing of one of its planes in Micronesia, officials with Air Niugini said Saturday that one passenger was missing.

The airline said in a statement that it was working with local authorities, hospitals and investigators to try to find the missing male passenger. Officials did not immediately identify the man.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in a lagoon short of the runway as it was landing at Chuuk Island airport early Friday.

“It was supposed to land but instead of landing it was 150 yards short and she went down,” Jimmy Emilio, general manager of Chuuk Airport at Weno in Micronesia, told Reuters.

Seven passengers and crew members were taken to a hospital, but no one suffered serious injury, officials had said earlier.

The aircraft was enroute to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, RNZ Pacific reported.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.