Air Force training flight down in New Mexico: one crew member injured; another's condition unknown

June 22, 2018 KID News National News
The unidentified aircraft crashed at the Red Rio Bombing Range, just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico (pictured).  (U.S. Air Force)

An Air Force aircraft crashed in New Mexico on Friday during a training exercise, injuring one crew member, officials said.

An A-29 Super Tucano crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range about 11:30 a.m. local time in an area just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base.

The aircraft was participating in a “training flight as a part of the Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment,” according to a statement.

White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services was the first to respond to the scene.

One crew member sustained minor injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital; information was not immediately available for a second member.

“More information on the second aircrew member will be released when it is available,” officials said in a statement.

Friday’s episode was the seventh non-combat crash this year for the Air Force, versus last year when there were seven.

