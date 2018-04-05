Air Force Thunderbirds pilot dies in Nevada F-16 crash

The U.S. Air Force says a member of its Thunderbirds flight demonstration team was killed in the crash of his F-16 fighter jet in central Nevada.

An Air Force statement Thursday says the jet went down around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday during a routine aerial demonstration training flight over the remote Nevada Test and Training Range.

The pilot’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is underway and the Thunderbirds’ appearance at March Air Reserve Base in California has been canceled.

The Air Force says it’s not known how the accident will impact the remainder of the 2018 Thunderbirds season.

The incident was the third U.S. military aircraft crash this week.