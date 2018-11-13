Air Force T-38 Talon crashes crashes on Texas base

A military trainer aircraft crashed Tuesday at Laughlin Air Force in Texas, Air Force officials said.

The T-38 Talon went down around 7:40 p.m. on the Del Rio military installation, located a few miles near the U.S.-Mexico border, an Air Force statement said.

Emergency personnel were at the scene, but officials did not give any updates on possible injuries.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Laughlin AFB officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The T-38 Talon, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, is a two-seat, twin-engine supersonic jet trainer, Patch Downtown Austin reported. More than 210 aircraft losses and ejections have been documented over the aircraft’s lifetime since its debut in the 1950s, according to Wayback Machine, a website that documents plane crashes.

The crash comes two weeks after the Air Force removed three commanders at the Texas base over “dangerous and threatening behavior.”

Last year, a pilot instructor was killed when his T-38 crashed a few from the base, according to the Air Force Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.