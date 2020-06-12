Air Force sergeant Steven Carrillo hit with murder charges in deputy's killing

California prosecutors have filed 19 charges against a cop-hating Air Force sergeant in the ambush killing of a county sheriff’s deputy.

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office charged 32-year-old Steven Carrillo on Thursday with murder, murder by lying in wait, attempted murder, assault, carjacking, and possession of explosives.

“He was dangerous and an angry man intent on bringing harm to police officers,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart told a news conference Monday, according to Fox 2 San Francisco.

“He murdered Sgt. Gutzwiller,” Hart said. “He injured another deputy, another police officer and he’s going to be held accountable.”

The FBI revealed it is also investigating Carrillo in the ambush shooting death of Patrick David Underwood, a federal officer who was working security at a federal courthouse in Oakland during a George Floyd protest on May 29 when he was gunned down.

Authorities say he posted anti-cop messages on social media shortly before Saturday’s killing of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, a 38-year-old member of the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office.

Carrillo was a member of the Air Force stationed at Travis Air Force Base where he was underwent training in explosives and tactics.

The top charge against Carrillo is punishable by the death penalty or life without parole or the death penalty.

Guzwiller was with another deputy when he was killed. That deputy survived after his bulletproof vest took a bullet fired at his chest. He was injured after being struck by shrapnel from explosive and a vehicle Carrillo was operating when he fled the scene, the station reported.

Officials said Carrillo was captured thanks to a homeowner who tackled Carrillo in his backyard and subdued him, according to the station.