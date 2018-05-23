Aides: Poland's sick ruling party leader keeps full control

Aides to the hospitalized leader of Poland’s ruling party say Jaroslaw Kaczynski has retained full control and no decisions are made without him.

The 68-year-old Kaczynski is Poland’s most powerful politician, shaping policies from the back seat even though he doesn’t hold elected office.

Kaczynski has been in the hospital since early May with a knee problem. His noticeable absence has led to speculation about Law and Justice party in-fighting over succession.

His closest aide, Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski, said Wednesday that Kaczynski is not planning to retire from politics and expects to be back at work full-time soon.

Law and Justice spokeswoman Beata Mazurek says Kaczynski is “doing well and nothing is done without him knowing it.”