Aide to Louisiana governor resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

A member of the administration of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards resigned Wednesday amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Johnny Anderson, deputy chief of staff of programs and planning, was facing several claims of misconduct, WBRZ-TV reported.

An investigation was launched after the allegations became known Tuesday, a spokesman for the governor’s office said.

The governor’s office issued the following statement to WBRZ:

“We take these allegations very seriously. Upon commencement of the investigative process, Johnny Anderson resigned from the Governor’s Office. The investigation will continue, and we are unable to comment any further.

“Gov. Edwards has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and it will not be tolerated in this administration.”

LaPolitics.com originally reported Anderson’s departure.