Ahmaud Arbery killing: 3 Georgia men indicted by grand jury on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted three men on murder charges in the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

The Glynn County grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said.

Arbery, 25, was killed Feb. 23 after the McMichaels, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the black man who’d been running in their neighborhood, investigators said. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

