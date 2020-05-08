Ahmaud Arbery case: Georgia father and son arrested, charged with murder

A father and son were arrested and charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a man whose shooting death in February has sparked protests, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday night.

Investigators said Travis McMichael, while with his father, Gregory, both of whom are white, shot and killed Arbery, who is black, outside Brunswick on Feb. 23. Video posted online by a local radio station earlier this week sparked outcry and calls for police to arrest the McMichaels, who had said they thought Arbery was a burglar.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.