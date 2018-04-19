Ahead of summits, North Korea's ruling party calls meeting

North Korea’s ruling party is scheduled to convene a meeting of its full Central Committee to discuss what state media are calling a “new stage” of policies.

The meeting called for Friday would come just a week before leader Kim Jong Un is to hold a summit with South Korea’s president on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides their two nations. Kim personally presided over the committee’s meeting last year and in 2016.

The North’s official news agency announced the meeting on Thursday.

State media normally don’t report details, or confirm such meetings have begun, until they are finished or until the following day. It’s impossible to independently confirm whether it has begun early Friday.