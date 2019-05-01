AG William Barr testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee over Mueller report handling — live blog

Attorney General William Barr is testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as he faces questions over the handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report and accusations from Democrats that he sought to present the investigation’s findings in President Trump’s favor.

Barr is expected to be grilled over a Washington Post article that said Mueller contacted Barr to express concerns about the public summary his office put out in March. Mueller made clear he did not feel Barr’s summary was inaccurate, according to The Post and the Justice Department. Rather, Mueller told Barr that media coverage of the letter had “misinterpreted” the results of the probe concerning obstruction of justice.

Barr’s testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to last more than three hours. The hearing will provide the attorney general his most extensive opportunity yet to explain the department’s actions.

