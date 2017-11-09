After nearly 75 years, son pushes to find WWII crash site

The son of the highest-ranking recipient of the Medal of Honor still listed as missing from World War II is pushing for renewed interest in finding the crash site of his father’s B-17 bomber.

Brig. Gen. Kenneth Walker and 10 other men were aboard the San Antonio Rose when it disappeared over a Pacific island in January 1943.

Walker’s son, Douglas Walker, a retiree from Connecticut, met with Pentagon officials earlier this year to provide information from a team of independent experts that he hopes will prompt U.S. military officials to authorize a new search for the downed bomber.

Military officials say the independent team’s theory on the crash site’s possible location is plausible, but that more investigation is required in order to locate the plane.