African Children’s Choir making tour stop in east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Seventeen bright, little faces crowded in KID NewsRadio’s studio on Wednesday, November 14.

The children are on tour throughout the Pacific Northwest with the decades old African Children’s Choir.

“The organization began in 1984,” Debbie, who works with the choir, told KID NewsRadio. “It was during the civil war in Uganda…and our founder…he was doing missionary work in Uganda and he came across a young boy that needed a ride and while he was driving, this young sang boy a song.”

Inspired by the small performance, Debbie said the missionary decided to create a program that would allow African children to perform in the western hemisphere and “show people the potential of the African child.”

Since then, 49 choirs have passed through the program, each coming to tour across the nation just like the choirs did at the very beginning in 1984.

“We are on tour for nine months,” Debbie said. “It’s a really big commitment, but it’s totally worth it.”

The African Children’s Choir will be performing Wednesday, November 14 at the Cross Point Community Church in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m., and at other local churches in southeast Idaho.

Full schedule and details can be found by visiting their website.

You can view their performance at KID NewsRadio below