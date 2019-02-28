African-American woman singled out at Cohen hearing defends Trump, says questioner is racist

Trump family friend Lynne Patton appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, saying she was “fired up” about her appearance Wednesday at Michael Cohen’s hearing, where she was accused of being “a prop” by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

“What I’d like to ask the congresswoman from Michigan is… Why does she take the word of self-confessed perjurer and a criminally convicted white man over a black female who is highly educated?” Patton, who is African-American, said. “That would be my question, that’s more racist.”

At the hearing, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., touted Patton as proof that President Trump was not racist, an accusation Cohen made during his testimony.

Tlaib, in response to Patton’s appearance at the hearing, told Meadows that the act of using Patton as an example that Trump was not racist was itself a “racist act,” which Meadows denied.

“To indicate that I asked someone who is a personal friend of the Trump family, who has worked for him, who knows this particular individual, that she’s coming in to be a prop? It’s racist to suggest that I ask her to come in here for that reason,” Meadows said at the hearing.

House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., made Tlaib clarify her remarks, defending Meadows as one of his “best friends.”

“I could see and feel your pain,” Cummings told a visibly emotional Meadows.

Patton, who works as regional administrator at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, called any accusations that Meadows is racist “laughable” and defended President Trump against the racism accusations on “Fox & Friends.”

“I was not there to represent an entire race of people,” Patton said.

“I was there to represent one man,” Patton said before listing numerous examples of Trump’s policies that were positively impacting African-American and Hispanics.