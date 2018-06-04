Afghanistan's top religious council bans suicide attacks

Afghanistan’s top religious body has issued a ruling, or a fatwa, declaring suicide attacks “haram” — forbidden under Islamic law.

The Afghan Ulema Council, which includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law from across the country, issued the fatwa at a gathering on Monday in Kabul that hosted around 2,000 council members.

The council appealed on both the Afghan government forces and the Taliban and other militants to halt the fighting and agree on a cease-fire. It also called for peace negotiations between the two sides.

It’s the first time the council has issued such an appeal.

Ghofranullah Murad, a member of the council, read out a written statement from the gathering that said innocent Afghan men, women and children are the victims of war.