Afghanistan bomb attacks leave 4 dead, 13 wounded

Four people are dead and 13 wounded after explosions targeting government agencies in Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.

In one case, two sticky bombs apparently intended for government employees in the Afghan capital killed two people, including a police officer, and wounded two others, police said.

AFGHAN WOMAN IN TALIBAN PEACE TALKS INJURED IN ‘ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT’

In another, in Puli Khumri, the capital of northern Baghlan province, a bomb targeted a vehicle belonging to the provincial intelligence department, killing two service members and wounding 11 people, including both military and civilians, said Nazir Najem, the provincial governor’s spokesman.

The attacks occurred as prospects of a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban waned after officials said they would not release 320 remaining Taliban prisoners until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers.

Negotiations on a mutual peace agreement that were supposed to begin in March have long been at a standstill. The Afghan government released 80 of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners last week, paving the way for renewing talks.

Prisoner releases on both sides are part of a pact signed in February between the U.S. and the Taliban that called for freeing 5,000 Taliban members held by the government and 1,000 government and military personnel held by the insurgent group as a goodwill gesture.

The U.S. peace deal aims to recruit the Taliban to fight Islamic State militants in Afghanistan. The Taliban and the Islamic State are staunch rivals.

No one immediately took responsibility for the attacks, but Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said he wasn’t aware of the explosions in Kabul, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State carried out a mortar attack just a day before, killing three people, including two government employees, and wounded at least 16, including four women and children.

The attack occurred as Afghans on Tuesday marked their country’s Independence Day.

The Islamic State said it fired 16 mortar shells, targeting the presidential palace, embassies and Afghan government offices in Kabul. Authorities said most of the shells hit residential homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.