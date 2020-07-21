Afghan teen wielding an AK-47 kills two Taliban fighters after parents were murdered: officials

An Afghan teen gunned down two Taliban fighters in an act of retaliation after a group of the militants killed her parents, officials say.

The incident involving Qamar Gul, who is around 15 years old, happened last week in Ghor province, according to the AFP. A local police chief told the news agency that the Taliban was after her father – a village chief and supporter of the Afghan government – and ended up dragging him and his wife outside of Gul’s home before killing them.

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” Habiburahman Malekzada, the police official, told the AFP.

Qamar Gul reportedly used an AK-47 to kill two Taliban militants. (Twitter)

The fighters, after fleeing the area, later returned to attack Gul’s house a second time, according to the news agency. Yet other villagers and pro-government militiamen were able to disperse them following a gunfight.

Gul and her younger brother reportedly have been escorted by Afghan security forces to a different and safer location.

A photo circulating on social media purportedly depicts the teen holding the AK-47 that was used to strike back at the Taliban.

The militants, who have been waging a lengthy insurgency against the Afghan government, have been known to target citizens they suspect of acting as informants, the AFP reports.