Afghan official: Taliban kill 4 policemen in country’s west

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack has killed four policemen in western Farah province.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the Taliban attack early in the morning on Thursday targeted a police vehicle in the district of Pushti Road. There was no immediate comment or claim of responsibility from the insurgent group.

Mehri says the police were patrolling the district when Taliban fighters ambushed and opened fire on the police vehicle.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan soldiers and security forces but scores of civilians also die in the assaults by the insurgents.