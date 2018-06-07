'Affluenza teen's' mom, Tonya Couch, faces arrest warrant after failing drug test

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Tonya Couch — mother of “affluenza teen” Ethan Couch — after she allegedly violated her bond conditions, according to a document obtained by Fox News.

Couch, 51, allegedly tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine, which violated the terms of her release on bond.

She had previously had her bond revoked for failing a urinalysis in March. Couch had been released for just two weeks before she failed another urinalysis.

Couch was charged with money laundering and hindering apprehension after she and her son skipped the country for Mexico in 2015.

Ethan Couch was released from jail on probation in April after serving two years behind bars for killing four people in 2013 during a drunk driving accident. He was dubbed the “affluenza teen” after a psychologist blamed his actions on his wealth.

