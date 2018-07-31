Aeromexico jet crashes after takeoff in northern Mexico, officials say

An Aeromexico jet reportedly crashed after takeoff in the northern state of Durango, Mexico, on Tuesday.

The airline confirmed on Twitter that the plane suffered an “accident” but further details on the incident, including if anyone was injured or killed, were not immediately clear.

The incident involved Flight 2431 aboard the Embraer 190 aircraft, which has a capacity of 100 passengers, according to Aeromexico.

Durango’s civil defense agency said the accident occurred in a field near the Durango International Airport.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.