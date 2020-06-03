Aerial image shows police apprehending suspects after SUV plowed into cops in Buffalo

An aerial image shows police apprehending suspects in Buffalo, N.Y., after an SUV plowed into cops responding to a George Floyd protest, injuring a police officer and two state troopers.

The footage was captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, which has been deployed to provide air support to police in many places across the U.S.

SUV PLOWS THROUGH BUFFALO POLICE, 2 SERIOUSLY INJURED

“A Buffalo PD Officer & NY State Trooper were struck by an SUV last night during protests. The suspects fled but AMO agents—providing air support—never lost track of them,” Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan initially tweeted on Tuesday.

“Thanks to @CBPAMO the suspects were apprehended,” he added.

In a statement, New York State Police reported that the Ford Explorer drove through a blockade, striking a trooper and a Buffalo Police Officer, and running over another trooper on the ground.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. The trooper who was run over was treated for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. The other trooper and Buffalo Police officers were treated for minor injuries, according to New York State Police.

The two New York State Police troopers were identified as Trooper Ronald Ensminger Jr., a 19-year veteran, and Trooper Randall Shenefiel, a 17-year veteran. Ensminger is the most seriously injured of the two, the force said in a tweet.

The SUV’s driver, 30-year-old Deyanna Davis, of Buffalo, was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Edmund de Marche contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers