Advanced CT Scanner Purchased with Grant for Bingham Memorial Hospital

A grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash., and a contribution from the Bingham Health Care Foundation will make it possible for patients at Bingham Memorial Hospital to benefit from the latest computed tomography or CT scanner.

A hospital news release said the state-of-the-art Aquilion scanner will help physicians diagnose internal injuries and disease in less time which will be most beneficial for trauma, pediatric, and critically ill patients.

The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust awarded the hospital $300,000 toward the scanner while Bingham Health Care Foundation contributed $125,000.

A CT or CAT scan is an X-ray procedure that uses a computer to combine numerous X-ray images to generate cross-sectional views and three-dimensional images of the internal organs and structures of the body. CT scans are used to analyze the head, blood clots, skull fractures, tumors, infections, hearts, and even bone density.