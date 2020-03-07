ACU says CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus

The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year’s conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The exposure occurred previous to the conference,” the ACU said in an email to attendees and participants.

The person was tested in New Jersey and the positive case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the ACU added.

“ACU has been in contact with the Health Department of the State of Maryland, and we will explicitly follow the guidance from government health experts,” the email read, ensuring: “This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall.”

The ACU added: “The health and safety of our attendees and participants is our top priority. Any attendee who has questions can contact ACU or the Department of Health for the State of Maryland.”

CPAC says it is the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.” It was launched in 1974.

CPAC took place from Feb. 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Fort Washington, Md.

“Our children, spouses, extended family, and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals and support each other. We send this message in that spirit,” the ACU added.

“The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials.”