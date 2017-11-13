Activists: Airstrike on rebel-held Syrian town kills 16

Syrian activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town has killed at least 16 people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there were three strikes on a market in Atareb in the opposition-held countryside outside Aleppo on Monday. Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, is controlled by the government.

The local media agency Thiqa says at least 30 people were killed. The Observatory said 16 were killed and tens more severely wounded.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the strike.