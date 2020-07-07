Active shooter situation at California Marine Corps base

Military police are responding to an active shooter situation at a Marine Corps base in southern California, officials said.

Military Police responded to shots fired at 6:30 a.m. PT at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, Captain Nicole Plymale, Public Affairs Officer for Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, told Fox News.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time, Plymale said. Military Police have the suspect cordoned off and are in contact with him. There is a shelter in place order in effect.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.