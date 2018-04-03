Active shooter confirmed at YouTube headquarters in California

Gunshots were reported at YouTube headquarters in California on Tuesday as police rushed to the scene.

Hospital officials told KTVU that they received multiple patients.

Users on social media indicated that ambulances were arriving and nearby offices were on lockdown. Many claimed there was an “active shooter.”

San Bruno Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to an active shooter. They previously tweeted there was police activity at 901 Cherry Ave., where the company’s campus is located. They advised the public to “stay out of the area.”

San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson told KTVU the situation was “relatively secure” about an hour after the gunshots were first reported.

The San Bruno Police Department told Fox News that officers are responding to the scene and so far they’ve received 50 calls reporting gunshots.

The California Highway Patrol told Fox News that San Bruno police requested their assistance with the perimeter regarding reports of an active shooter.

Regarding the situation, Google Communications tweeted that they were “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

Aerial images from KTVU showed officers on the scene, with some patting down a line of people outside.

Todd Sherman, who identified himself as a Product Manager at Youtube, claimed on Twitter that he was in a meeting at the building when they heard people running. He said he and others made their way to the exit and at one point when he “looked down” he “saw blood drips on the floor and stairs.” He said he saw authorities on the scene and added that he was on his way home.

The FBI told Fox News that they are “tracking” the situation but said agents have not yet responded to the location.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and Jake Gibson contributed to this story.