Acting DNI Director Maguire to testify before House Intel, amid Ukraine whistleblower complaint fallout

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is slated to testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday amid the chaos surrounding the Ukraine call whistleblower’s complaint that has spurred a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Maguire’s testimony comes just moments after the House Intelligence Committee released the declassified whistleblower complaint to the public. The complaint cites “multiple White House officials with direct knowledge of the call” between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and accuses Trump of attempting “to pressure the Ukranian leader to take actions to help the President’s 2020 reelection bid.” It also presents allegations that the White House tried to “restrict access” to records of the call.

The complaint goes on to allege that White House officials said they were “directed” by White House attorneys to remove the transcript of the call from the computer system where they are normally kept. Instead, the transcript was allegedly kept on a different system normally used for classified information.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration transmitted a declassified version of the whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence Committee. A bipartisan group of lawmakers on that committee and on the Senate Intelligence Committee was granted access to the document in a secure and classified setting Wednesday evening ahead of Maguire’s highly anticipated testimony.

The complaint contains allegations related to President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, when he allegedly pressured him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News late Wednesday that he had viewed the declassified complaint, and said it didn’t contain any new damning information.

Stewart told “The Ingraham Angle” late Wednesday that he was initially “anxious” before he viewed the complaint, but now is “much more confident than I was this morning that this is going nowhere.”

“There are just no surprises there,” he said.

The White House, on Wednesday, released an unclassified version of the transcript of that highly controversial phone call. The memo, which does not reflect a “verbatim transcript” but is based on “notes and recollections” of those memorializing the call, shows Trump congratulating Zelensky on his election victory before Trump eventually gets to the subject of the Bidens, seeking an investigation of some kind.

Trump first asked Zelensky to do a “favor” and “find out what happened” with the hacking of the DNC server in 2016. He referenced CrowdStrike, a cyber firm used by the DNC to investigate the attacks.

Then, Trump went on to seek assistance in investigating the Bidens.

“The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

This refers to Joe Biden, while vice president, urging Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — where Hunter Biden was on the board. Biden has maintained that corruption concerns prompted his intervention.

While the transcript shows Trump pressing Ukraine to “look into” the Bidens, it does not show the U.S. president explicitly linking that request to U.S. aid — which had been frozen days earlier, a detail that fueled impeachment calls earlier this week and helped prompt House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday.

Hours after the transcript was released, Trump met with Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Reporters asked Zelensky about the call with Trump, and whether he felt pressured by the U.S. president, as alleged by the whistleblower—an accusation he denied.

“I think you read everything. I’m sorry but I don’t want to be involved in democratic elections of the USA,” he said. “We had a good phone call. It was normal, we spoke about many things.”

He added: “I think you read it that nobody pushed me.”

Maguire is also expected to answer questions about the whistleblower’s “political bias,” as the intelligence community inspector general found that it showed indications of the whistleblower being “in favor of a rival political candidate” of Trump.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Gregg Re, Ed Henry, and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.