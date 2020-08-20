Accused Portland attacker Marquise Love has lengthy rap sheet

The attacker being sought by Portland authorities for allegedly knocking a man out cold during a chaotic demonstration over the weekend has a lengthy criminal record that includes arrests for domestic assault and criminal trespass.

Marquise Love, 25, has been arrested in Washington County, Ore., which borders Portland to the west, seven times since 2012, according to records provided to Fox News.

In 2017, he was arrested for domestic assault and domestic harassment. He wasn’t prosecuted, The New York Post reported, but a judge signed a protective order against him.

His rap sheet also includes two separate arrests in 2016 for providing false information in connection with the transfer of a firearm, and domestic assault and criminal trespass. In 2015, Love was arrested for interfering with public transportation.

In 2014, a Washington County court established Love’s paternity of a child in a domestic relations case and he also was charged with a probation violation in an unrelated case. In that case, he initially was stopped for doing tricks on a bicycle while blocking traffic. The bicycle didn’t have brakes, according to an arrest report.

Love was arrested twice in 2012 — once for second-degree theft, and again for interfering with public transportation and criminal trespass. He pleaded guilty to the public transportation charge, the newspaper reported. The criminal trespass charge was dismissed, according to records.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation and a $500 fine, of which $400 was later converted into community service. He still owes thousands in unpaid fines from various convictions.

Love also has arrests in other counties throughout the state. He was convicted in Clatsop County in 2016 for driving without a valid driver’s license and without insurance.

In Multnomah County, home to Portland, he was convicted in August 2016 of causing unreasonable noise with a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and not having insurance, vehicle registration or proper license plates. He was most recently convicted there in February 2019 for failing to appear in court for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Love, who goes by the name “Keese Love,” is being sought by police after he was caught viciously attacking a man in the middle of the street Sunday night, authorities said. Footage of the beating shows someone appearing to be Love coming behind a man, identified as Adam Haner, as he is kneeling in the street and kicking him in the face.

The attack caused Haner to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. Several onlookers tended to him and he was taken to a hospital. The incident was widely circulated on social media, eliciting outrage.

Haner’s girlfriend told local media that they were in his truck when he spotted a woman who needed help in the angry mob. The group soon set their attention on the couple and a confrontation escalated until Haner got back in the truck and drove away.

He crashed a short distance away and was dragged from the vehicle. Video of the attack appears to show the suspect identified as Love punching and kicking Haner. He then ran up behind him and kicked him in the face, police said.

The attacker was wearing a tactical vest with “Security” emblazoned across, leading to questions about his employment. Love was employed as an unarmed security guard earlier this year, the Star Protection Agency previously told Fox News

A company official said the vest worn by Love at the time of the attack was not issued by the firm.