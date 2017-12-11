Acccident Involving Clark County Sheriff Turns Fatal

SAGE JUNCTION, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on SH-33 at milepost 61, near Sage Junction around 5:29 a.m. Saturday.

According to ISP, a maroon van driven by 21-year-old Malana Moemberg of Fort Hall was westbound on SH-33, and the Clark County Sheriff was driving eastbound on SH-33 in a marked patrol unit.

Moemberg’s vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the Sheriff’s vehicle.

The Sheriff was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial in Rexburg.

Moemberg succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

ISP reports next of kin has been notified.

According to ISP, both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the roadway was blocked for about 7 hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.