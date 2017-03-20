Above the Call is made possible with gratitude and appreciation from Rich Broadcasting, Pocatello Nissan Kia and KPVI 6.

Rich Broadcasting’s Above the Call recognizes the good work that public safety officers do every day to make each of our lives better. Listen every Monday as we highlights the everyday heroes who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

Featured officers come from state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies and must be POST certified. Officers nominated by their respective police chiefs, sheriffs and supervisors, and those featured are selected by a committee composed of representatives from the participating agencies, Pocatello Nissan Kia, Rich Broadcasting, and KPVI 6.