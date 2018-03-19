Above The Call Honors Jason Miller

Above the Call is made possible with gratitude and appreciation from Rich Broadcasting, Pocatello Nissan Kia and KPVI 6.

This month, we’re recognizing Jason Miller with the Rigby Fire Department.

“I believe all of the firefighters should be well recognized due to all the fires in the county, town, the buttes, and being on call for the eclipse. However, I believe Jason Miller should be recognized for his outstanding service to our community for always being willing to take time away from his family to serve all around him. He has been fighting fires in the county, on the buttes, and the big fire last year by Bone. Recently Jason was on a fire and was injured, but that didn’t stop him. He went right back to fighting all the fires in our community. He is a great example of selfless service for our community and taking time away from his family. Thank you for recognizing these amazing men/women who selflessly serve to protect us.” -Melissa Dean

Here’s what others are saying about Jason and you can see him receive the Above The Call Award!