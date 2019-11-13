Abandoned Missouri puppy with second tail on forehead is rescued

An abandoned puppy with a second tail growing between his eyes was saved this week after a Missouri-based rescue service found him shivering in the cold.

Mac’s Mission, which specializes in animals with unique maladies, said it found the pup wandering the chilly streets of Jackson, Mo., with an injured paw. But what intrigued the group most was an unexpected appendage sprouting between the pup’s eyes.

“It kind of curls right down under his eyes,” Mac’s Mission’s founder Rochelle Steffen told the PA News Agency, per the Daily Mail. “We deal with such unique animals here that we love to let them keep their uniqueness.”

The rescue group named the pup “Narwhal” after the whale that has a unicorn-like tusk.

X-rays indicated that the non-wagging protuberance wasn’t connected to any vital organs, but the appendage will be removed if it starts to grow inwards or towards the pup’s eyes, Steffen said.

“We don’t want to adopt him out and two weeks later it becomes a problem,” she said.

Meanwhile, traffic to the Jackson-based rescue service has increased after Narwhal went viral.

“It’s been really good for our itty-bitty rescue to have such a rock star in our midst because all this attention is helping so many of our other dogs,” Steffen said.

NEW YORK CITY MAN STABBED, PET DOG SLASHED IN SUBWAY STATION: POLICE

Fans took to the Internet to fawn over Narwhal.

“Narwhal, look at you, blowing up the internet,” one person commented. “Your uniqueness will help so many pups. Good on you buddy.”

Another person joked that if Narwhal’s “tail” did wag, “You would break the internet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The popular Twitter account “We Rate Dogs” posted about Narwhal, giving him a “14/10.”

“This is Narwhal,” they wrote. “He was born with an extra tail on his forehead. It hasn’t wagged yet but he’s working on it. 14/10 always read the instructions before assembling your puppy.”