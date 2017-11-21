A look at Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s long rule

Africa has been riveted by the drama that led to longtime Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s resignation after 37 years in power. He had resisted growing calls to step down after the military put him under house arrest a week ago. Many across the continent have known no other leader of the once-prosperous southern African nation but the 93-year-old Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state. Here is a look at his more than three decades in power.

1980: Mugabe named prime minister after independence elections

1982: Military action begins in Matabeleland against perceived uprising; government is accused of killing thousands of civilians

1987: Mugabe changes constitution and becomes president

1994: Mugabe receives honorary British knighthood

2000: Land seizures of white-owned farms begin; Western donors cut off aid

2005: United States calls Zimbabwe an “outpost of tyranny”

2008: Mugabe and opposition candidate Morgan Tsvangirayi agree to share power after contested election; Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II annuls Mugabe’s honorary knighthood

2011: Prime Minister Tsvangirayi declares power-sharing a failure amid violence

2013: Mugabe wins seventh term; opposition alleges election fraud

2016: #ThisFlag protest movement emerges; independence war veterans turn on Mugabe, calling him “dictatorial”

2017: Mugabe begins campaigning for 2018 elections

Nov. 6: Mugabe fires deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, appearing to position first lady Grace Mugabe for vice president post

Nov. 15: Army announces it has Mugabe and his wife in custody as military appears to take control

Nov. 18: Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans march against Mugabe

Nov. 19: Ruling party Central Committee tells Mugabe to resign as president by noon Monday or face impeachment. He addresses the nation but does not step aside

Nov. 21: Mugabe resigns shortly after Parliament begins impeachment proceedings.