A look at Justice Anthony Kennedy's legacy on the Supreme Court – and the future of his seat

After serving on the Supreme Court for more than 20 years, Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement — leaving an open seat on the nation’s highest court for President Trump to fill.

Kennedy, 81, said his retirement will be effective July 31. Last year, his former law clerk Neil Gorsuch took over the Supreme Court seat once occupied by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Read on for a look at Kennedy’s time on the nation’s highest court and what’s next for the vacant seat.

Kennedy has been on the Supreme Court for more than 20 years

Kennedy first took his seat on the Supreme Court on seat February 18, 1988. He was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan, a Republican.

He’s been a Supreme Court justice longer than any current member.

Kennedy wasn’t always considered to be a swing vote on the court

By the end of his tenure, Kennedy was considered to be a swing vote on the court — although it wasn’t always that way. When he was first seated, Kennedy was considered to be part of the Court’s more conservative block.

In April 2018, The New York Times’ editorial board publicly asked Kennedy to avoid retiring, saying, “Your record is more conservative than liberal, but there’s no question that you are less of an ideologue than anyone President Trump would pick.”

He reaffirmed a woman’s right to an abortion

In 1992, Kennedy joined Justices David Souter and Sandra Day O’Connor in co-writing the Supreme Court’s opinion in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. That case upheld women’s right to have an abortion but also gave states more authority in how to regulate it.

Kennedy is known for his penchant for believing in individual rights and agreed with the Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage in 2015.

Expect this vacancy to become a major point in this year’s midterms

A Supreme Court vacancy will likely become a key issue in a midterm congressional election year, when control of the Senate is at stake.

That body will consider Trump’s latest high court nominee, requiring only a simple majority for confirmation. GOP leaders changed the rules when Neil Gorsuch was being considered, to get rid of the 60-vote procedural filibuster threshold.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.