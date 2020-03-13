A look at Florida’s primary winners in past presidential contests

With 219 pledged delegates up for grabs, Florida is the biggest prize of the four states holding presidential primaries on Tuesday.
The state has the fourth-largest delegate cache in the entire 2020 Democratic presidential nominating calendar, after California, New York and Texas.
The Sunshine State’s presidential primary is closed, meaning you must be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot in the contest. The deadline to register to vote or to update party affiliation was Feb. 18. Florida does allow for early voting at polling stations across the state. Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. While most of the state is in the eastern time zone, a small part of Florida’s Panhandle is located in the central time zone.
Here’s a look at recent past winners:
2016
DEMOCRATS
Hillary Clinton – 64 percent
Bernie Sanders – 33 percent
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump – 46 percent
Marco Rubio – 27 percent
Ted Cruz – 17 percent
John Kasich – 7 percent
2012
REPUBLICANS
Mitt Romney – 46 percent
Newt Gingrich – 32 percent
Rick Santorum – 13 percent
Ron Paul – 7 percent
2008
DEMOCRATS
Hillary Clinton – 50 percent
Barack Obama – 34 percent
John Edwards – 7 percent
REPUBLICANS
John McCain – 36 percent
Mitt Romney – 31 percent
Rudy Giuliani – 15 percent
Mike Huckabee – 14 percent
2004
DEMOCRATS
John Kerry – 77 percent
John Edwards – 10 percent
Howard Dean – 3 percent