A Bill de Blasio presidency would make America like the groundhog the NYC mayor 'killed': Mark Steyn

However slim the odds of a Bill de Blasio win in the 2020 White House race, but America would not fare well under the newest Democratic candidate’s presidency.

So said Mark Steyn, who on Thursday night reminded “Tucker Carlson Tonight” viewers of how de Blasio appeared to drop a New York City groundhog during a Groundhog Day appearance in 2014.

“Staten Island Chuck” — the city’s answer to “Punxsutawney Phil” — was found dead from “internal injuries” several days later.

“America is going to end up like that groundhog if we survive to see a de Blasio inauguration,” Steyn said Thursday on “Tucker.”

Steyn said that Staten Island Chuck would “do a better job running [New York] if he were still alive.”

“Fumbling the groundhog – he actually fumbled the city and let it fall to the ground and he doesn’t care about it,” he said of de Blasio.

Steyn said conditions in New York City have gotten so bad under de Blasio, the number of homeless people nearly matches the entire population of South Bend, Ind. – home to fellow Democratic presidential contender Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“And, from de Blasio’s position, the problem for his campaign is that every single one of those homeless people on the streets of New York is polling higher than de Blasio in Iowa and New Hampshire right now,” Steyn riffed.

Carlson echoed Steyn, saying that “Bill de Blasio is never going to be president of the United States.”

De Blasio, Carlson said, “comes from the worst strain of American liberalism.”