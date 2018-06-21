99-year-old woman organizes Vermont border policy protest

A 99-year-old Vermont woman who turns 100 this weekend has joined in on the protests against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the U.S. border.

Woodstock resident Jane Kurtis says she knew she had to do something after hearing the news about family separations. She tells WPTZ-TV “it made me sick to my stomach, like throwing up.”

The protest lasted about an hour Thursday. Demonstrators flashed signs at cars passing by and marched around a Woodstock park.

Kurtis says the U.S. should never take children away from their families.

After separating more than 2,300 children from their parents, President Donald Trump’s administration shifted course this week and said families would be detained together.