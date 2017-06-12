9 Fun Facts About The Solar Eclipse

With the Solar Eclipse coming up it can be overwhelming with all the people coming in and the information being thrown your way. Fun facts can be memorable and help you hold a conversation about the Eclipse.

It seems like recently there’s been a lot of professionals in regards to the upcoming Solar Eclipse. Check out these fun facts about the Eclipse that can help you learn a little more.

Let’s go over the basics, a solar eclipse is when the Moon moves in orbit between the Earth and the Sun. This occurs at New Moon, when the Sun and Moon are in conjunction. If the Moon were closer to the Earth and orbited in the same place and if the orbit were circular, we would actually see an eclipse every month. Totality happens when the Moon completely covers the Sun. Idaho Falls is directly in the line of totality, hence the mass amount of people expected to be here. A solar eclipse can last up to 7.5 minutes During the total solar eclipse, conditions that are in the path of totality can drastically change. Air temperature drops and the immediate area gets dark. If any planets are in the sky at the time, they can be seen as points of light.

There are three main kinds of a solar eclipse:

Partial solar eclipse – The Moon does NOT completely line up with the sun. Annual solar eclipse – The Moon and Sun are exactly in line but either the Moon is further from Earth or Earth is closer to the Sun. This means the apparent size of the Moon is smaller that the Sun and the Sun looks like a very bright ring, or annulus, outlining the dark disk of the Moon. Total solar eclipse – This happens when the dark silhouette of the Moon totally covers the bright light of the sun. This is what we will be experiencing in August.

Do you have any fun facts about the solar eclipse you want to share?