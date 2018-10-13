$87M worth of cocaine seized by U.S. Coast Guard: reports

A U.S. Coast Guard crew seized $87 million worth of cocaine in a 50-day counterdrug mission before returning to Washington state on Friday, according to reports.

The 75-member crew on the cutter Active intercepted three suspected smuggling vessels, which disrupted the movement of nearly 5,794 pounds of illicit drugs, Fox 12 Oregon reported.

The cutter conducted multiple law enforcement boardings across the international waters off the coast of Central America and South America.

The Active along with several other U.S. Coast Guard cutters incepted eight smuggling vessels and a total of 11 tons of cocaine, KING 5 Seattle reported.

“I have been continuously impressed with the drive, skill, pride and camaraderie that exists aboard Active,” Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Active’s commanding officer, told the station.

Active, a Medium Endurance Cutter stationed in Port Angeles, Wash., was commissioned in 1966, the report said.