800-pound statue of Joseph Smith, Brigham Young recovered

Salt Lake City police say they have recovered an 800-pound (363-kilogram) bronze statue of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young.

Authorities say the statue had been found in good condition after being stolen early Tuesday.

An anonymous tip had led to the recovery and arrest of one male. Another male has since been arrested, leaving two people at-large.

Officers had said they don’t know why or how the thieves made off with the heavy statue.

Police say four people in a white SUV hauling a flatbed trailer had pulled up to the statue near the parking lot of the Northgate Business Park and somehow managed to get it onto the trailer.

Salt Lake police had said surveillance video shows three men and a woman had been involved.

