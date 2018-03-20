8 people indicted in white supremacist gang member's killing

Eight alleged members or associates of a white supremacist prison gang called the Aryan Circle have been indicted in Louisiana on federal charges in the 2016 killing of a fellow alleged gang member.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges 38-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Orange, Texas, with “violent crimes in aid of racketeering” in the murder of Clifton Hallmark of Shreveport.

Seven others from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma or Arkansas are charged as accessories after the fact in Hallmark’s slaying.

KLFY-TV has reported that Hallmark was fatally shot July 1, 2016, during an argument in Turkey Creek.

The Anti-Defamation League has described the Aryan Circle as a dangerous white supremacist prison gang based primarily in Texas. The indictment doesn’t say whether the suspects were in or out of prison when Hallmark was killed.