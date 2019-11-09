8-foot Bigfoot statue stolen from Florida mattress store, police say

Have you seen Bigfoot?

An 8-foot, 300-pound statue of Sasquatch went missing last month from outside Mattress Monsterz in Boynton Beach, Fla., police said Wednesday.

The hard-to-miss figure — valued at $3,000 — was stolen sometime between Oct. 6-13, but the owner didn’t report the theft until Oct. 20, the Boynton Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

“The store didn’t realize it was missing right away due to there being a lot of other large decorations outside for Halloween,” police said.

There is no surveillance footage of the theft, according to authorities.

FLORIDA WOMAN FILES FEDERAL LAWSUIT TO KEEP HER EMOTIONAL SUPPORT CHICKENS

“Obviously, it took more than one person to steal the statue,” the department said, saying: “It’s not exactly the easiest thing to hide.”

Police asked residents who might have information or have seen the statue to contact Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or call the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We don’t need your name — just Bigfoot’s location,” Boynton police added.