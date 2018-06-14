7 teens injured when car lands in tree in Utah canyon crash

Weber County Sheriff’s Office A driver tried to navigate a right-hand turn on state Route 39 south of Monte Cristo campground when it went off the road and rolled into some trees, said Sgt. Mark Horton of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Seven teenagers were seriously injured when their car crashed off a mountain highway in northern Utah and landed in a tree 180 feet below.



Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Jensen said one of the teens was in “extremely critical condition” Thursday after the car tumbled off a curve on Highway 39 near Monte Cristo shortly after midnight and wound up in the tree. The others were in serious to critical condition at area hospitals.



Jensen told The Standard Examiner the car was traveling about 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.



Four medical helicopters responded after one teen climbed up the mountainside to get cell service and called 911.



The four boys and three girls, all from the Ogden area, are between 14- and 17-years-old.



Jensen says two of the teens apparently were riding inside the trunk.