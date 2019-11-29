7 dead after plane crashes in Canada

Seven people died in a small plane crash in in Canada Wednesday evening, according to a report.

Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there’s “no indication” there were any survivors from the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada reported four adults and three children were on board.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

TSB said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down just a few miles from its destination.

Gutheinz said the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.