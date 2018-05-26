7 bodies found in central Mexico

Mexican officials in the central state of Guanajuato say seven bodies have been found in the city of Salamanca and they appear to be members of a criminal organization.

The state attorney general’s office says three of the victims were shot, and they have been identified.

Four others also were found Friday — dismembered in black plastic bags in two separate locations, on the side of a highway and in a neighborhood.

Written messages from a rival gang were found next to the bags. The agency spokesman declined to name the alleged criminal groups, but said they sell drugs and stolen gasoline.